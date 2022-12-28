Fuel line issue at ORTIA causes major delays for domestic flights

It is understood that several flights have been delayed due to a fuelling problem at the airport.

JOHANNESBURG - Travellers have been hit by major delays at OR Tambo International Airport.

Eyewitness News has reliably learnt that the main valve on the fuelling line has been down since Wednesday morning, affecting inbound and outbound domestic flights, including Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth, currently showing red status.

Although there's been an explanation for the lengthy interruptions, most passengers have taken to social media to vent their frustrations.

It is understood that technicians are on the scene trying to attend to the fuel lines.