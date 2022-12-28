FS Christmas racial incident sets back SA tourism, says the sector

The police are investigating charges of attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG - South African tourism's Thandiwe Mathibela said incidents like the one that took place at Maselspoort Resort & Conference Centre on Christmas Day risk setting back the industry's recovery efforts after the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video of the shocking incident - which has since gone viral - shows two black teens being pushed, slapped and strangled by a group of white men at the Bloemfontein resort's pool.

it is alleged that the white men claimed it was a "whites-only" pool.

The police are investigating charges of attempted murder.

Mathibela said that the incident saddened them.

"We tell South Africans to travel their own country and we can't have them having these experiences and before we can even worry about people that are coming from outside. It's very important for us as South Africans to be embracing each other because we know that travelers and visitors from all over the world actually do care about how we treat each other like that, how would we treat them being people that are not from South Africa?"

She added that the impact on recovery efforts after the pandemic was concerning.

"What is concerning is, we come from two years of devastation from the COVID-19 pandemic. We, together with the greater industry, have put in a lot of work to make sure our sector recovers, and these kinds of incidents really take us back."