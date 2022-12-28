From PMB to the world: The rise and rise of Thuso Mbedu in 2022

In 2022, after making her feature film debut in The Woman King, Thuso wasn’t just booked and busy, she also won, a lot, and we are here for all of it.

JOHANNESBURG - “Fall in love with life and take the risks of living”.

This is a quote from award-winning actor Thuso Mbedu’s Instagram bio. A statement she’s embodied, and continues to.

From her days as Winnie on Mzansi Magic’s Is'thunzi, the 31-year-old has been soaring higher and higher, with 2022 proving to be a good year for the Pietermaritzburg-born star.

Mbedu, now living in the US, became a household name following her international debut in the 2021 Amazon Video historical limited series, The Underground Railroad.

In 2022, after making her feature film debut in The Woman King, she wasn’t just booked and busy, she also won, a lot, and we are here for all of it.

We look at some of he recent career highlights.

BEST OF THE BEST

Earlier this year, she was named in the New York Times' Top 10 Best Actors of 2022. Her performance in her lead role as Nawi in The Woman King landed her on the list.

READ: Thuso Mbedu makes NY times top 10 best actors list for 2022

RECORD-SMASHING

Mbedu also made history as the first black South African to appear on The View. She was interviewed alongside her fellow cast members prior to the movie’s release.

READ: Thuso Mbedu becomes first South African actor to appear on the view

A DREAM COME TRUE

She recently announced she'd signed a deal that would see her working on Stranger Comics' Tales of Asunda afro-fantasy series.

She said although a dream come true for her, the gig would come with a lot of work.

"At some point this year I remember sitting in my apartment thinking 'Working on a comic and working towards an anime is a must-happen for me. In this lifetime. It will be a lot of hard work but it will be worth it," she wrote on her Instagram.

And we have no doubt, she will ace it.