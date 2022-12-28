Four men arrested in connection with Cape cop's murder due in court

The suspects were arrested on Christmas Day, hours after the 33-year-old constable's body was found in the Strand community of Lwandle.

CAPE TOWN - Four men arrested in connection with the murder of a Cape Town police officer are expected to make their first appearance in the Strand Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The policeman was killed after completing a shift that ended in the early morning hours.

He sustained several gunshots and stab wounds.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani said the deceased's police firearm, stolen during the attack, has since been recovered.

"Information shows that before being robbed, he fired several shots towards his attackers and injured one in the process."

Sunday's killing comes days after the murder of Grassy Park police Constable Ashwin Pedro.