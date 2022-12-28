Families of Boksburg explosion victims demand answers for driver’s release

The 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and charged with several counts of culpable homicide, with the death toll from the explosion rising to 26.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said that investigations remain ongoing in the Boksburg gas tanker explosion, despite the driver being released from jail.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and charged with several counts of culpable homicide, with the death toll from the explosion rising to 26.

He was expected to appear at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, but prosecutors did not receive his case docket from the police.

National police spokesperson Brenda Muridili said that the man was released on Tuesday after he was interviewed by officers.

“Pending further investigations, he was released on warning. The suspect will, therefore, not be appearing today on the 28th of December 2022. As soon as investigations are concluded, the case will be sent to court for a decision."

Meanwhile, the families that lost their loved ones in the tragedy said that they were not informed that the driver was released from jail.

Rosetta Briets, who lost five of her children on Christmas Eve, said that the driver should be held accountable.

The explosion happened after a gas tanker got stuck under a low-lying bridge.

“I just want to know what caused him to come this side of the earth… what went through his mind to come there under the smallest bridge?”

Geraldo Geduld, who lost his 19-year-old son, Janil, and his wife, Elise, said that he found out through the media that the driver was released, and that he wanted answers.

“But there is a lot of other issues, as well. You see, the incident was the start of everything, but it could have been contained. What I’m talking about is the management, afterwards, of the site.”

At this stage, the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have given no reasons for the truck driver's release or why the charges were withdrawn.