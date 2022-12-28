Education NGO warns that SA will soon see a shortage of teachers

CEO, Paul Esterhuizen, said government must make the education sector attractive to young people, so they become teachers.

CAPE TOWN - Education NGO, School-Days, has warned that South Africa will see a shortage of teachers in years to come.

"Budgets overall in education are not increasing at the rate at which teachers' salaries have been increasing, they are running at deficit and are unable to hire more teachers."

Esterhuizen said at the moment in public schools, the ratio is 30 children in the classroom for every teacher, and it's rising.

"We all very aware of it that in the next five years, in the next 10 years literally from here forward, we are going to be having more than 50% of our current teacher population retiring. Are we developing enough or aware of having more teachers coming to plug these gaps or having more younger teachers coming in?"