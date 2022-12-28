Driver who drove gas truck that exploded in Boksburg released from jail

He was arrested on Sunday at a hospital and charged with several cases of culpable homicide.

JOHANNESBURG - The man who drove a gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve, killing 18 people, has been released from jail.

The man was due to appear on Wednesday at the Boksburg Magistrates Court.

Several people, including political parties, who had gathered outside the court were left disappointed when it was announced that the man who drove the gas tanker would not be appearing.