Current load shedding pattern to continue for rest of the week - Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that the current pattern of stage 2 power cuts in the morning and stage 3 from the late afternoon will continue for the remainder of the week.

The power utility has been battling several problems, including a lack of generating capacity due to the consistent breakdown of units at several power stations.

The difficulties have recently compelled Eskom to undertake the process of replenishing dam levels at the pumped storage power stations.

The utility has also been dealing with what it says are "deliberate acts of sabotage" which have forced the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to guard power stations identified as hotspot areas.

For now, Eskom said that South Africans will have to work around the current scheduled power cuts until further notice.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: "Eskom appeals to the public to conserve as much electricity as possible during this period."