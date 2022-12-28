Cosatu urges EC health to beef up security after Christmas Day nurse shooting

The nurse, who's not yet identified, was shot twice on Christmas Day and died on the scene.

EAST LONDON - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) called on the Eastern Cape Department of Health to beef up security at health facilities after a nurse was murdered at the Zithulele Hospital in Mqanduli.

It was alleged that two gunmen entered the hospital under the guise of visiting a patient.

Cosatu said this incident showed that security measures were inadequate.

"We call upon the provincial Department of Health to bolster security in the medical facilities to avoid further recurrence of these incidents. Safety and security of the workers are a responsibility government cannot abdicate," said Cosatu’s Khawuleli Maleki.