Bonteheuwel shooting leaves one dead

Cape Town police's Joseph Swartbooi says they're investigating whether or not this is a spike in deadly gang crime after Christmas.

CAPE TOWN - A late night shooting on Tuesday has left one man dead in Bonteheuwel.

Cape Town police's Joseph Swartbooi said they're investigating whether or not this is a spike in deadly gang crime after Christmas.

"The 32-year-old male was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be established."

Local ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, believes an arrest will happen soon.

"I have received very credible information of who the shooter is, and it is believed that the shooter is part of a known gang within that specific area of Bonteheuwel. Law enforcement agencies have all been alerted and are searching for the individual."