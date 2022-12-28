Boksburg blast: Infinite Transport's former drivers claim unfair dismissals

One of the former truck drivers, David Mofokeng, said experienced permanent drivers were replaced by drivers from an employment agency.

JOHANNESBURG - Former drivers of Infinite Transport - which owns the gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve said they were unfairly dismissed by the company.

At least 15 people have died since the explosion.

About 20 former employees of the transport and logistics company gathered at the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where the driver at the centre of the explosion was expected to face counts of culpable homicide.

One of the former truck drivers, David Mofokeng, said experienced permanent drivers were replaced by drivers from an employment agency.

The truck driver in the explosion was a member of Innovative Staffing Solutions - an employment agency.

The company has released a statement saying the driver was very experienced.

The driver of the exploded gas tanker was a member of Innovative Staffing Solutions.

Mofokeng said they were shocked and disappointed by the explosion.

"Very painful, it's a painful if you see that the truck he was driving make a big explosion like that, it means that they just 'employed' the people that know the job, that's why we are here, we are not here to support the company, we are very disappointed with that, as the drivers."

