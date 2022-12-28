Boksburg blast: Gas truck driver set to appear in court

The driver was arrested at the hospital where he was receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained when the truck exploded.

JOHANNESBURG - The driver of the gas truck that exploded in Boksburg at the weekend is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

The truck exploded outside the Tambo Memorial Hospital and has claimed at least 18 lives and left several people with critical injuries.

The driver was arrested at the hospital where he was receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained when the truck exploded.

The truck driver is said to have been reckless on the basis that he did not use the prescribed route for vehicles carrying toxic material.

He was travelling from Richards Bay to Botswana when the truck exploded under a bridge in Boksburg.

Police said that since scores of people lost their lives due to the incident, the driver was facing charges of culpable homicide, negligence by causing an explosion resulting in death and malicious damage to property.

He is set to appear before the Boksburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.