Boksburg blast: E-hailing drivers whose cars were blown up want compensation

JOHANNESBURG - Two e-hailing drivers say they have lost their means of income after their cars were blown up in the Christmas Eve Boksburg explosion which has now claimed 26 lives.

The explosion came after a gas tanker got stuck under a low-lying bridge.

JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing driver Willie Nkgodi said he went to the scene to assist a colleague whose car was stuck, but when he got there his car refused to start due to the gas in the atmosphere.

“I couldn’t start it because I knew the minute that I start it, it’s going to make a spark. So we moved from the scene just to be a few metres away. Then that’s when we heard the first explosion of the first compartment. Then the driver was sleeping on the floor then I was like bra, will this thing explode or what is going to happen? Then he said to me, 'no', but instead of him elaborating, he was already passing out.”

Nkgodi said he and his colleague were not hurt as they had backed away to a safe distance.

However, Nkgodi, said they want compensation from the gas company for their vehicles.

“Yeah now I am not working. I will have to pay the bank. I don’t know where I am going to get money to pay the bank and the company is playing hide and seek."

He was referring to [the] company that owns the truck - Infinite Transport.

"The owner of the truck...cause maybe the HR [Human Resources] was supposed to tell us what must happen.”

