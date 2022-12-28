Boksburg blast: Death toll rises to 26, GP govt says many unanswered questions

The government said there were too many unanswered questions regarding the explosion.

JOHANNESBURG - The death toll in the Boksburg explosion has risen to 26, and two people are still missing, according to the Gauteng provincial government.

A gas truck exploded outside the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Saturday, leaving several people with critical injuries.

The provincial government on Tuesday visited the families of the nine Tambo Memorial Hospital healthcare workers that died in the explosion.

The MEC for Social Development, Mbali Hlophe, visited the Shezi family in Germiston, where mother, sister and daughter, Nompumelelo, stay.

Hlophe said that the provincial government would be providing different forms of support and relief to the family, as a breadwinner died in her line of work.

“The Department of Health is ensuring that the families are given the funds that they require, and we have been able to ensure that the families form part of our Social Relief Network, so that they are able to be provided to with the food aid that we give on a monthly basis.”

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell also visited the families of the healthcare workers who died.

