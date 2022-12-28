Bangladesh coach Domingo quits after India Test whitewash

The South African's departure will leave Bangladesh scrambling to find a replacement before they host England in February.

DHAKA - Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo has quit just days after the side's disappointing Test series defeat at home to India with a year left on his contract, authorities announced Wednesday.

Domingo, 48, had already been partially sidelined earlier this year when he was stripped of his role overseeing the T20 side right before the Asia Cup.

The South African's departure will leave Bangladesh scrambling to find a replacement before they host England in February.

"We received his resignation letter last night. We will now start working to appoint a new head coach before our next series," Bangladesh Cricket Board operations chief Jalal Yunus told AFP.

Jalal said all other coaching staff members, including pace bowling coach and fellow South African Allan Donald, will remain in their roles despite Domingo's resignation.

Bangladesh won its ODI series against India 2-1 but lost both Tests, despite an impressive showing by its bowlers in the final match.

England will play three ODIs and three T20 matches during their tour which concludes on 14 March in Dhaka.