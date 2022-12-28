ANC electoral committee wants financial disclosures after vote-buying claims

This comes after an ANC member of eThekwini’s ward 30, Thabani Mdletshe, made allegations of vote buying against President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s electoral committee said that it would be requesting financial disclosures from all its members who were contesting for a leadership position at the party’s latest national conference.

Ramaphosa comfortably won re-election as party president after beating Zweli Mkhize by over 500 votes.

Mdletshe said that ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe claimed in a televised interview on eNCA that he and Ramaphosa were aware of vote-buying attempts.

"One person phoned me and says 'I have 140 delegates. Give me R100,000," Mdletshe said.

He said that in the same interview, Mantashe also admitted to having knowledge about presidential advisor, Bejani Chauke, buying votes for his treasurer-general campaign, which he lost to Gwen Ramokgopa.

"For example, there was a man who was campaigning for treasurer-general. He worked in the office of the president. We raised our concern. 'This person is in your office, he is going around buying votes. 'Please deal with that issue.'"

In a written response to Mdletshe, secretary of the ANC's electoral committee, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, said that the committee would be scrutinising all the financial disclosures of campaigns and whether they were in line with its rules.