3 people arrested for attack on 2 black teens at Maselspoort Resort

The trio was nabbed on Wednesday morning after a video surfaced on social media earlier in the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Three people have been arrested for the attack on two black teens at the Maselspoort Resort in Bloemfontein during Christmas celebrations.

The trio was nabbed on Wednesday morning after a video surfaced on social media earlier in the week in which two siblings were seen being pushed, strangled and held underwater by the group.

Two of the men have already appeared in court on charges of common assault and crimen injuria, while the third suspect is set to appear in court on Thursday.

