Tambo Memorial Hospital not admitting new patients due to Boksburg explosion

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health said the Tambo Memorial Hospital was still not admitting new patients following damage to its infrastructure due to the Boksburg explosion.

A gas truck exploded outside the hospital in Boksburg on Saturday, leaving 18 people dead and several injured, including the hospital's staff members.

The department's spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba, said that the facility, however, discharged several patients since the day of the explosion.

“Of the 321 patients that were in the facility prior to the explosion, 42 patients were discharged on Sunday. As of Monday, 26 December 2022 in the morning, the number of patients admitted in the facility is 279.”