SA Tourism rejects racism incident at FS resort after perpetrators were charged

In the video, a white man can be seen strangling a younger black boy for occupying a seemingly white-centric space.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Tourism issued a statement on Tuesday condemning a racist video that went viral on Christmas Day.

The incident took place at the Maselspoort Resort & Conference Centre outside Bloemfontein in the Free State.

A group of people, then, tried to intervene. Thereafter, another white man pulls the hair of the boy violently.

Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. My brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it's reserved for the "white people" here.



The Oranje-Vrystraat we love 🫶🏾



Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/ac4UPZ05ey ' TWIN FL🔥ME (@Tumii_Frost) December 25, 2022

The national tourism agency said that racism and racial profiling, whether by a patron or an establishment, is unacceptable.

They added that tourism was about "authenticity, sustainability and inclusivity", and that "racism [was] an antithesis to this".

"All South Africans as well as all visitors alike, have the right to enjoy South Africa... we must connect with each other as we explore our country and also open our hearts and doors to welcome visitors from all over the world," South African Tourism said in the statement.

It said that it welcomed the Free State MEC for Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA), Makalo Mohale's statement that law enforcement agencies were involved in the case and that the perpetrators were criminally charged.

"As a leader in the tourism sector, we do not support this kind of behaviour whether by establishments or patrons at a tourism or any other hospitality establishment. We call upon all tourism businesses and product owners to take decisive action and stance against such incidents," it ended off the statement.

South African Tourism said that incidents of racism can be reported by emailing: feedback@tourismgrading.co.za.