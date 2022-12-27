Police seek help to find family of unidentified woman found dead in NW

Police said it appeared that the unidentified woman was hit by a passing vehicle on Christmas Day.

JOHANNESBURG - A woman was found dead near the R503 road between Mahikeng and Lichtenberg in North West.

It's understood that the woman was wearing a denim dress and black shoes.

She is estimated to be between the ages of 38 and 40.

The Itsoseng police's Aafje Botma said they need help to identify the woman.

"Itsoseng police need the help of the community to locate the family or relatives of a female who was found on Sunday at about 20:39. Anyone who can assist the police in identifying the deceased can contact Itsoseng police."