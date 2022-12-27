EC govt in hot water after bungling R41m contract with architects

The provincial administration is trying to wriggle out of forking out millions to an architecture firm after bungling a contract.

JOHANNESBURG - The courts dealt Eastern Cape's government another blow.

The provincial administration is trying to wriggle out of forking out millions to an architecture firm after bungling a contract.

In December, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) refused Eastern Cape’s departments of public works and health’s leave to appeal a previous ruling, dismissing their bid to have the contract reviewed and set aside.

The matter dates back to 2003 when Ikamva Architects was appointed as consultants or the principal agent for upgrades to Frere Hospital in East London.

Three and a half years later, though, the work wound up being given to another firm, instead.

The contract was cancelled, and in 2015 Ikamva secured a judgment against the departments to the tune of R41 million, plus interest.

The departments’ efforts, first to appeal the 2015 judgment, and then to get it rescinded were unsuccessful.

They now brought a new application to have the contract reviewed and set aside.

It was dismissed by the High Court in 2021, with the court finding, essentially, that a judge already decided the issues at play and that they could not have another bite at the cherry.

In December, the SCA agreed, saying what the application sought to do was render the damages awarded meaningless.

The SCA highlighted the Constitution's provisions that “an order or decision issued by a court binds all persons to whom and organs of state to which it applies,” and it points to case law that puts these provisions “at the heart of the rule of law”.