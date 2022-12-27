Boksburg blast: Tambo Memorial Hospital damage to cost GP gvt over R18m - Maile

On Saturday, a truck transporting liquid gas exploded in Boksburg after getting stuck under a bridge. At least 18 people died.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for human settlements and infrastructure development Lebogang Maile on Tuesday said it will cost over R18 million to fix the infrastructure damage at the Tambo Memorial Hospital caused by the explosion.

Maile said a preliminary investigation found that there was no damage to the hospital's structural integrity, however, some windows, doors, roofs and electrical equipment were damaged.

He said the casualty, ante-natal, x-ray and theatre units were the most affected.

“I am happy to announce that as we speak there is a contractor on site that is fixing that meaning that patients will be comfortable, and their well-being is looked after,” he said on Tuesday.

The explosion also completely destroyed the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's infrastructure that is close to the scene.

The roof of one of the nearby homes fell apart, with doors and windows blown off due to the impact of the blast.

The bridge also seemed to be on the brink of collapse, as the truck was below it when it exploded.