Boksburg blast: father disappointed witness took video of his son burning

Nineteen-year-old, Janil Geduld, who was the young man in the video, died in hospital just a few hours after the footage was taken.

JOHANNESBURG - The Boksburg explosion left a father disappointed after his son was badly burnt.

An eyewitness captured the victim instead of offering assistance.

Subsequent to this, a graphic video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms.

His father, Geraldo Geduld, said he was shocked when someone sent him the video, asking if that was his son.

“It’s mixed emotions, it’s a bit of, I wouldn’t say anger - disappointment. I think anger is bit too strong a word. It’s just disappointment that he could not react humanely and actually offer assistance, and worried more about his video and posting it as quickly as possible on the internet.

"That’s not what the media should be used for - not to show others pain, misery, and disaster to the world.”

He said others did try to help his son, but it was too little too late.