Two homes damaged in Boksburg blast - Gift of the Givers

At least nine people died when the truck got stuck under a bridge outside the Tambo Hospital in Boksburg, and then exploded.

CAPE TOWN - Gift of the Givers founder, Doctor Imtiaz Sooliman, said that two homes were damaged in Saturday's explosion in Boksburg.

He said that the structural damage was not as severe to houses, and there wasn't a need for mass evacuations.

The impact on human life, however, was far more serious.

Residents had moved towards the gas truck when it first burst into flames.

At least nine people died when the truck got stuck under a bridge outside the Tambo Hospital in Boksburg, and then exploded.

Eight bodies are scattered just outside the O.R Tambo Memorial hospital in Boksburg. This follows a gas truck explosion during the early hours of this morning. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/6aRlfqNws9 Alpha Ramushwana (@Alpha_Mero25) December 24, 2022

Sooliman said that the Gift of the Givers has offered support.

"We'll make ambulances available - we've got a partner called Medi Response ambulance and we said we'll oof that to them. Secondly, being the festive season, quite often many hospitals are short-staffed and if something like this happens, you;re going to run into trouble in terms of personnel, so we've offered our volunteers and they'll fly in from Joburg, Cape Town, Durban, all over the country, to be there to assist if necessary."

He says people responded swiftly to the incident.

"We must compliment hospital people, the emergency services, the Gauteng Health Department, the firefighters, the SAPS and the neighouring communities - they were brilliant in responding very, very quickly and this is what the real spirit of our South Africans is all about and that made a huge difference."