Policeman found shot and stabbed in Lwandle on Christmas morning

The police’s Novella Potelwa said that the 33-year-old police constable who had worked until the early hours of Sunday morning had allegedly suffered stab and gunshot wounds.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are mourning the loss of one of their own on Christmas Day.

The body of an officer who worked at the Lingelethu West Police Station was found by fellow police officers in Lwandle, near Somerset West on Sunday morning.

The police’s Novella Potelwa said that the 33-year-old police constable who had worked until the early hours of Sunday morning had allegedly suffered stab and gunshot wounds.

"As part of investigations into the murder of the 33-year-old police constable on Lwandle, Western Cape detectives are currently questioning an injured man who was found in the vicinity of the crime scene.”

She said that his official firearm was taken and the state vehicle he was driving was found some metres from the body.

Potelwa added that contact was being made with the family of the deceased police member and his identity would be released once his next of kin had been informed.