Phaahla to assess damage to Tambo Hospital caused by Boksburg blast

The Boksburg truck explosion claimed the lives of at least 10 people.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has joined Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko at the site of the Boksburg truck explosion that claimed the lives of at least 10 people.

The gas tanker caught fire after it got stuck under a bridge on Saturday.

The explosion injured dozens of people, including firefighters who were trying to extinguish the blaze.

Phaahla will also be visiting the Tambo Memorial Hospital to assess how the facility is functioning after some structural damage.

Gauteng Health MEC spokesperson, Tshepo Shawa: "The purpose of this visit is to assess the impact of the incident that happened here yesterday where a gas tanker exploded and also affected the functioning of the hospital."