NICD confirms FS measles outbreak has spread to other parts of SA

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed that a measles outbreak that started in Limpopo has spread across the country.

It said that cases had been reported in Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the Free State.

To date it has recorded 227 cases in total.

The NICD said that it had been tracking the cases since 8 October when the vast majority of the cases were recorded in Limpopo.

The NICD's consultant pathologist, Kerrigan McCarthy:

"The Free State province where in the Thabo Mafutsanyana District a number of cases have been reported from in and around the town of Bethlehem. Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease and also leads to transient immuno-suppression and other secondary infections and subsequent infections may occur such as tuberculosis."