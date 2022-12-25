Musician L'vovo Derrango hospitalised after suffering stroke

According to a statement by Derrango Records, the artist suffered a minor stroke during a performance on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Multi-award-winning artist Thokozani Sphamandla Ndlovu, also known as L'vovo Derrango, has suffered a stroke.

According to a statement by Derrango Records, the artist suffered a minor stroke during a performance on Friday.

He has been admitted to hospital and is said to be responding well to treatment.

Ndlovu was a friend of the late Mampintsha, who died on Saturday after he suffered a stroke last week.

The 40-year-old singer whose real name was Mandla Maphumulo's death has been described as a huge loss to the country.

Details of his funeral have not been made public yet.