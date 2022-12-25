Go

More deaths see Boksburg blast death toll rise to 15 - Phaahla

Three of the deceased were staff members at Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
The aftermath of the explosion of a gas tanker in Boksburg on Saturday. Picture: Supplied
25 December 2022 12:17

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the death toll following Saturday's explosion in Boksburg had now risen to 15.

Three of the deceased were staff members at Tambo Memorial Hospital.

Thirty-seven people were admitted to hospital following the blast, which occurred when a truck carrying gas burst into flames and then exploded.

The force of the explosion damaged parts of the hospital and some patients were moved as a precaution.

Phaahla said that the Department of Labour would assess the damage to the building, including its emergency section.

He has advised local residents to make use of other healthcare facilities in the interim.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA