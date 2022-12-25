More deaths see Boksburg blast death toll rise to 15 - Phaahla

Three of the deceased were staff members at Tambo Memorial Hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the death toll following Saturday's explosion in Boksburg had now risen to 15.

Thirty-seven people were admitted to hospital following the blast, which occurred when a truck carrying gas burst into flames and then exploded.

An eyewitness says the gas truck was stuck under the bridge when it exploded. The truck driver didnt check the height restriction of the bridge, he says. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/O12J9EuCvi Alpha Ramushwana (@Alpha_Mero25) December 24, 2022

The force of the explosion damaged parts of the hospital and some patients were moved as a precaution.

Phaahla said that the Department of Labour would assess the damage to the building, including its emergency section.

He has advised local residents to make use of other healthcare facilities in the interim.