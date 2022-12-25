Increasing number of teen mothers under 17, says Stats SA

Stats SA’s new report found that almost one million babies were born in 2021.

CAPE TOWN - Statistics South Africa says that more than 60% of the births registered in the country were done without the details of the children’s fathers.

In a statement, Stats SA said that this would be changing as unmarried fathers could now have their information listed on their children’s birth certificate.

Stats SA’s new report found that almost one million babies were born in 2021.

It said that there was an increasing number of teenage mothers at the age of 17 and younger.



The report said that 42 babies were born to mothers aged between 11 and 12.

It said that birth registrations remained high in most populated provinces, with Gauteng at 21.4%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 20.4%.