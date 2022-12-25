Go

Boksburg blast reaffirms call for SA to improve rail infrastructure - EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that Saturday's incident in Boksburg was an indication that the country's roads and infrastructure were not suitable to transport hazardous substances.

Officials at the scene of an explosion in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on 24 December 2022. Picture: Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that Saturday's incident in Boksburg was an indication that the country's roads and infrastructure were not suitable to transport hazardous substances.

The party said that this tragic incident had traumatised the people of Boksburg and the country at large.

EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said that using the railway system to transport minerals would reduce truck accidents.

"This explosion reaffirms the call by the Economic Freedom Fighters that we must improve South Africa's railway infrastructure and this is to avoid the overburdening presence of trucks on our roads."

The party also called for the owners of the truck company to be held responsible.

"Ultimately, the CEO is responsible for all operations of the company. The authorities must not leave the CEO of the company as a bystander."

