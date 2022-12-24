WC agriculture sector: Eskom must review load shedding schedule

Meyer said wants the utility to review its load shedding schedules to protect jobs in the agri-sector in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer on Saturday appealed to Eskom to make special provisions for farmers preparing for the harvesting season.

"This follows after I have received numerous requests from farmers preparing for the harvesting season. Load shedding during the harvesting season has a very negative impact on their farming operations," said Meyer.

He said says special provisions should be made for farmers.

"Farmers rely on electricity to pump water for irrigation purposes, run their pack houses and for their cold storage facilities," said Meyer.

"Adjusting the schedule will greatly assist farmers during the harvesting period, create more jobs and would increase our agricultural production and exports from the Western Cape.”