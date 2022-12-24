TLU SA calls on govt's intervention to ensure food security amid power crisis

The organisation said farmers are battling to keep up, while meat and dairy producers have also been also hit hard.

JOHANNESBURG - Agricultural organisation TLU SA has called on government to intervene in the country's electricity crisis, warning that food security remains under threat.

The organisation said farmers were battling to keep up, while meat and dairy producers have also been hit hard.

The industry said it also worried that the unstable power supply could jeopardise export agreements.

The threats of higher electricity costs also added to concerns, following Eskom's multi-year price determination application for a 32% increase in tariffs.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) is set to make a decision on Eskom's application mid-January 2023.

TLU SA general manager Bennie van Zyl warned that farmers might need a government subsidy if input costs continued to rise.

“I think there’s a lot of things that can be considered and I think that the role players are going to sit around the table and say, ‘let’s start from the beginning’ and say, ‘can we have tax release? Can we have subsidies for this, for that, for that, something like that. So, let’s look and seewhat is possible to make sure we get the best possible balance in this whole reality we have at this stage.”