Go

RIP Mampintsha, 'the best to ever do it' say fans

The musician, part of award-winning group Big Nuz was recently hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

Musician Mandla Maphumulo, better known as Mampintsha. Picture: Mampintsha/Instagram
Musician Mandla Maphumulo, better known as Mampintsha. Picture: Mampintsha/Instagram
24 December 2022 11:35

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of South Africa following the news of the death of musician - Mandla Maphumulo, affectionately known as Mampintsha.

The musician, part of award-winning group Big Nuz was recently hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

"Details of his passing cannot be shared with the public," reads a statement released by the late musician's record company, West Ink.

The 40-year-old was married to gqom artist, Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, and they have one child together.

Fans and industry colleagues alike have described Mampintsha as "one of the best to ever do it".

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA