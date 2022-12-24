RIP Mampintsha, 'the best to ever do it' say fans

The musician, part of award-winning group Big Nuz was recently hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of South Africa following the news of the death of musician - Mandla Maphumulo, affectionately known as Mampintsha.

The musician, part of award-winning group Big Nuz was recently hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

"Details of his passing cannot be shared with the public," reads a statement released by the late musician's record company, West Ink.

The 40-year-old was married to gqom artist, Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, and they have one child together.

Fans and industry colleagues alike have described Mampintsha as "one of the best to ever do it".

In memory of Big Nuz group member Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, SAMRO sends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and industry colleagues.



Mampintsha will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the South African music industry.#Mampintsha#RipMampintsha pic.twitter.com/sSFJai04qV ' SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) December 24, 2022

RIP Shimora, the game owes you a debt of gratitude and would’ve been very different without you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YUmh9LMcW4 ' drumz (@JoeyDrumzSA) December 24, 2022

Mampintsha has always been thankful whenever given a chance and a mic to spit on a beat❤



The best to ever do it, go well, Shimora - usikhonzele ku R Mashesha, Sir Bubzin and many other soldiers💔

Sorry Babes, fans, friends & family.

RIP Shimora #Mampintsha



Boksburg Nia Long pic.twitter.com/PsTVrEnJLR ' YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) December 24, 2022