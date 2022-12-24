RIP Mampintsha, 'the best to ever do it' say fans
The musician, part of award-winning group Big Nuz was recently hospitalised after suffering a stroke.
JOHANNESBURG - Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of South Africa following the news of the death of musician - Mandla Maphumulo, affectionately known as Mampintsha.
The musician, part of award-winning group Big Nuz was recently hospitalised after suffering a stroke.
"Details of his passing cannot be shared with the public," reads a statement released by the late musician's record company, West Ink.
The 40-year-old was married to gqom artist, Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, and they have one child together.
Fans and industry colleagues alike have described Mampintsha as "one of the best to ever do it".
In memory of Big Nuz group member Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, SAMRO sends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and industry colleagues.' SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) December 24, 2022
Mampintsha will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the South African music industry.#Mampintsha#RipMampintsha pic.twitter.com/sSFJai04qV
RIP Shimora, the game owes you a debt of gratitude and would’ve been very different without you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YUmh9LMcW4' drumz (@JoeyDrumzSA) December 24, 2022
Mampintsha has always been thankful whenever given a chance and a mic to spit on a beat❤' YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) December 24, 2022
The best to ever do it, go well, Shimora - usikhonzele ku R Mashesha, Sir Bubzin and many other soldiers💔
Sorry Babes, fans, friends & family.
RIP Shimora #Mampintsha
Boksburg Nia Long pic.twitter.com/PsTVrEnJLR
This is the last Instagram post from Mampintsha Shimora. 😢#RIPMampintsha RIP Shimora🕊️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/1kwFkKjCWI' South Africa Is A Movie 🎬🎥 (@Phuza_7) December 24, 2022
RIP Shimora, 💔 Mampintsha#RIPMampintsha #Mampintsha pic.twitter.com/TxahnWXRHi' Jones Mzizi (@jonesmzizi) December 24, 2022