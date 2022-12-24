PowerBall results: Friday, 23 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 23 December 2022 are as follows:
PowerBall: 03, 12, 13, 18, 46 PB: 01
PowerBall Plus: 10, 17, 19, 30, 35 PB: 04
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
