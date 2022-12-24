Military explosives recovered in Benoni very worrying, says expert

Gauteng police said that members of a Bomb Disposal Unit were following up on information that the explosives were going to be delivered to illegal miners in Benoni.

JOHANNESBURG - Explosives expert Willem Els said that the military explosives recovered by police on Gauteng’s East Rand on Thursday was very worrying.

The stash included a box with seven hand grenades, one CS smoke generator, a military shot exploder, a military tester and 18 military switches.

Els said some of these explosives are used by special forces.

“One photograph of the M26 hand grenade, that is your standard grenade being used by the South African military, but there’s also an HG 80 hand grenade, that very small little one on one of the boxes on the photo, and that is troublesome because those types of equipment are only being used by our special forces.”

He said these items could only have been sourced by someone with access to the special forces’ arsenal.

“It’s troublesome to see that the illegal miners are actually trying to obtain some of these items.”

Els said this is very worrying because it put security personnel at risk.

“That is concerning because you know the police, and the mine security, and so on, are raiding these people at the moment in the aftermath of what happened in Krugersdorp and that might pose an additional threat to them now should these people want use this.”

Police said that no one was arrested in connection with the discovery of the explosives yet.

It said a multidisciplinary team was dispatched to monitor the area to effect possible arrests.