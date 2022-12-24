KZN govt to continue providing support for victims of April floods

The province’s premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, said the past eight months were traumatic for thousands of people affected by the devastating floods that hit the province in April.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal government said people who were displaced by the devastating April floods might need ongoing support, including counselling.

Over 460 people diad, thousands were left homeless and the floods caused billions of rands worth in infrastructure damage.

Dube-Ncube said her administration was on track to keep its promise of relocating all flood victims from mass care centres before Christmas.

Thousands of displaced people were housed in community halls across the province, with many saying the conditions at the halls were uncomfortable and inhumane.

Dube-Ncube said psychosocial services would be made available for people that need it.

“We have come a long way to get the province to stand again. We have connected services that were disrupted, rebuilt major roads and infrastructure, got the economy moving, assisted families who lost their loved one, restored dignity to those rendered homeless.”

Dube-Ncube said it was disappointing that political parties used this natural tragedy to criticise the KwaZulu-Natal government, instead of helping it.