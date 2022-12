The annual event started in 2015 to raise funding for 250 children at the home and takes place throughout December.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 50,000 people have attended the Potchefstroom Light Festival.

The annual event started in 2015 to raise funding for 250 children at the Abraham Kriel Children’s home.

It takes place throughout December.

Here are some pictures from the festival.

BONUS: Here's a video too!