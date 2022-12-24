'He kept getting worse,' says Mampintsha's former manager

The 40-year-old musician passed away on Saturday after he suffered a stroke last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Mandla Maphumulo, also known as Mampintsha's former manager said the star's health progressively got worse before he died.

His former manager, Lindokuhle Buthelezi, also known as Dogg Dbn, said he passed away while in hospital.

“He was in a hospital, he kept getting worse, but prior to that he was suffering from diabetes."

Maphumulo - who was part of the kwaito music group Big Nuz, started his own record label in 2016, West Ink Records, signing popular artists such as his now-wife Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane, and DJ Thukzin.

Condolences have poured in from fans as well as fellow artists in the music industry since the news of his passing.

Afrotainment has asked the public to allow the family, including his wife some privacy during this difficult time.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has sent condolences to Mampintsha’s family.

Dube-Ncube said his family should find consolation in knowing that the muso has done a service for his country and his community.

She said Durban will never be the same without Mampintsha.

"We are all mourning the loss of this icon. You would know that when you are in KwaZulu-Natal, when you are in Durban, it would not be Durban without Mampintsha, it would not be KZN without our Mampintsha."