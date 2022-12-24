Eskom's Christmas gift to South Africans: no load shedding

The utility said that Stage 3 load shedding will remain in effect until 5am on Christmas morning. Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended until 5am on Monday when Stage 2 power cuts will kick in.

CAPE TOWN - Power cuts will be suspended for 24 hours on Christmas morning, Eskom announced on Saturday.

The utility said in a series of social media posts that Stage 3 load shedding will remain in effect until 5am on Christmas morning. Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended until 5am on Monday when Stage 2 power cuts will kick in.

On Tuesday morning, the country returns to Stage 3 load shedding.

"The suspension of load shedding on Christmas day is only possible due to the lower demand for electricity. Eskom appeals to all electricity users to conserve as much electricity as possible during this period," the utility said in the tweet.

"The generation fleet remains unpredictable and vulnerable. Should there be multiple failures of generators, a higher stage of load shedding may need to be implemented at short notice."