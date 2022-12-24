Eskom aiming for no power cuts on Christmas Day, but can’t make any promises

The assurance came amid concerns that the country would experience power cuts on Christmas, as Eskom battled with dwindling generating capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said the power utility was working around the clock to keep the lights on during Christmas.

De Ruyter delivered the power utility's performance overview on Friday for the financial year ending March 2022.

He reiterated the dire state of the national grid.

While Eskom said the outlook for Christmas looked positive, it could not make any promises.

The power utility downgraded load shedding to Stage 3 Saturday morning, which is expected to continue until Sunday at 5am.

De Ruyter said while Eskom plans not to implement power cuts during Christmas, it would all depend on the state of the power system.

“There's very little else to add."

Power cuts are expected to continue at the start of 2023 when the festive break ends, and demand picks up again.