Cape Town 12th friendliest city in the world - Conde Nast Traveller Readers

The global mass media company said in addition to being home to one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature - Table Mountain – and Cape Town’s rich culture, heritage and landscapes, it was apparently the friendly locals that kept people visiting the city.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is the 12th friendliest city in the world, according to the Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said they were ecstatic about the accolade.

“This is important for us because it continues to solidify our attractiveness as a global city and this definitely assists us in the recovery plans in the marketing and promotion when we are compared to other cities in the list, as well.”

The top three spots went to San Miguel de Allende in Mexico, Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, and San Sebastián in Spain.