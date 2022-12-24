CT Jazz Fest organisers say unforeseen challenges to blame for cancellation

The festival was scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 March 2023.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival said that several unexpected factors influenced their difficult decision to postpone the event.

However, the festival - referred to as “Africa's Grandest Gathering” - will now be held on 23 and 24 February 2024.

Event management company espAfrika said the reasons for the rescheduling included a series of unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges, as well as uncertainties around the future of load shedding - all of which have negatively impacted planning for 2023.

Those who purchased tickets from Ticketmaster may either retain them for the 2024 event or obtain a full refund from the Ticketmaster site here.