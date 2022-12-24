Go

Cele urges community members to report known local criminals

Cele addressed police officers and community members at a Festive Season Operation Inspection in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Friday.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses residents during the West Village imbizo on crime on 6 August 2022. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
PRETORIA - The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has called on community members to work with law enforcement agencies to fight crime during the festive season.

The operation is part of the police’s campaign to reduce the crime rate, which usually escalates during the holiday season.

Cele said that most community members know who the criminals are, but fear reporting them to the police.

“These criminals don’t come with the rain, they come from the houses in these communities. They have mothers and girlfriends here, but you don’t tell us that there is a criminal in your own house.”

