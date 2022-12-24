Boksburg explosion: Death toll rises to 10, parts of OR Tambo Memorial destroyed

The gas truck exploded outside the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital and left several people critically injured - including firefighting personnel.

JOHANNESBURG - Paramedics at the scene of the Boksburg explosion say the death toll has risen to 10.

A gas truck exploded outside the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning, leaving several people critically injured - including firefighting personnel, and destroying parts of the hospital.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services (EMS) say they are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Eight bodies were still scattered across the street right outside residential buildings in Boksburg by early afternoon.

Some were covered with thin cotton sheets, and others with silver emergency blankets.

While the gas tanker exploded under a low-lying bridge, smoke could still be seen rising from the debris into late afternoon.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson - William Ntladi said the explosion had not only damaged parts of hospital, but also left nearby homes in flames

"Subsequent to the explosion, the fire engen was destroyed. Two light motor vehicles were burnt down completely. Other vehicles were left with moderate damages."

Community members who claim to have witnessed the explosion gathered during the course of Saturday, as they watched bodies being assessed by emergency workers.