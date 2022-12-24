Boksburg explosion: 10 dead, 40 injured including truck driver - Lesufi

A gas truck exploded outside the OR Tambo memorial hospital in Boksburg on Saturday morning, leaving at least 10 people dead and multiple injured, including six firefighters.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the driver of the gas truck that exploded in Boksburg has been admitted to hospital with critical injuries.

At least 10 people died as a result of the explosion that happened outside the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning.

Panyaza said nearly 40 people, including six firefighters and 14 of the hospital's employees sustained critical injuries.

Speaking to the media in Boksburg, Lesufi said the truck was travelling from Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, to Botswana.

Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, says the tanker was travelling to Botswana. @ewnreporter pic.twitter.com/3Y0UPplv2o ' Alpha Ramushwana (@Alpha_Mero25) December 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Emer-G-Med said the truck had caught fire before it exploded.

The explosion also completely destroyed the Passenger Rail Agency's infrastructure, as the rail network is close to the scene of the explosion.

The roof of one of the nearby homes fell apart, with doors and windows blown off due to the impact of the explosion.

The bridge also seemed to be on the brink of collapse, as the truck was below it when it exploded.

As authorities feared another explosion, drops of liquid could still be seen dripping from the back of the tanker into the Sunday afternoon.

Residents whose homes were destroyed have been left wondering where they will spend the night.