'We've reached a point of no return': Carl Niehaus drops ANC expulsion appeal

JOHANNESBURG - Carl Niehaus on Friday said that he was no longer appealing his expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC).

The former spokesperson for the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association was expelled from the party earlier this month after being found guilty on six counts of bringing the party into disrepute.

The ANC said he violated rule 25 of its constitution, based on his comments at Nkandla and Estcourt last year after the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma for contempt of court. Niehaus blamed Zuma's arrest on political factionalism and said that the judiciary was captured.

Niehaus had originally said that he would be appealing his expulsion.

However, on Friday morning he announced that he was officially cutting all ties with the party.

He said that it was a difficult decision after he dedicated 43 years of his life to the ANC.

"My heart is full. It hurts, but this is something that must be done. We've reached a point of no return after what happened during the last couple of days from the 16th of December until the 20th of December at that farcical conference of the African National Congress. "