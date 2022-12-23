Trailer for much-anticipated local movie 'The Honeymoon' finally drops
CAPE TOWN – The trailer for the much-anticipated local movie ‘The Honeymoon’ was released on Friday.
The chick flick comedy adventure brings together a stellar cast of Kajal Bagwandeen (3 Days to Go, The Indian Detective); Tumi Morake (Seriously Single, 3 Days to Go, Mr Bones 3, Comedians of the World); and Minnie Dlamini (The Wild) – who will make her feature film debut.
Our OFFICIAL TRAILER is here #honeymoonmovieThe Honeymoon Movie (@MovieHoneymoon) December 23, 2022
Do what you must, your friends will adjust Get ready to meet us IN CINEMAS 31 March 2023 #honeymoonmovie #girlstrip #bestfriends #dbk #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/LwJVmdRxjO
According to the film’s synopsis, when Kat’s (Kajal Bagwandeen) fiancé calls off their wedding the night before; Noks (Tumi Morake) and Lu (Minnie Dlamini) persuade a devastated Kat to turn her honeymoon in Zanzibar, into a girlfriend’s getaway.
What was meant to be a holiday away from their problems, soon turns to a holiday into their problems.
The film was written and directed by Bianca Isaac and produced by Gregory Mthanji.
It will be released in cinemas on 31 March 2023.
Truth be told, this trailer exceeded my expectations now I can't wait to watch the whole movie #HoneymoonMovieLuu (@Luteendo) December 23, 2022
Serving friendships goals thereby #honeymoonmovieKEKE (@keketso_P) December 23, 2022
The vibe mntase #honeymoonmovie pic.twitter.com/SY8kDQ30qFKEKE (@keketso_P) December 23, 2022
This is so hilarious, March is so far I wish it was being released now #honeymoonmovie_ (@Nomagugu_xo) December 23, 2022