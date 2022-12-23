Go

Trailer for much-anticipated local movie 'The Honeymoon' finally drops

Tumi Morake, Kajal Bagwandeen and Minnie Dlamini PICTURE CREDIT: Honeymoon movie/Instagram
23 December 2022 14:32

CAPE TOWN – The trailer for the much-anticipated local movie ‘The Honeymoon’ was released on Friday.

The chick flick comedy adventure brings together a stellar cast of Kajal Bagwandeen (3 Days to Go, The Indian Detective); Tumi Morake (Seriously Single, 3 Days to Go, Mr Bones 3, Comedians of the World); and Minnie Dlamini (The Wild) – who will make her feature film debut.

According to the film’s synopsis, when Kat’s (Kajal Bagwandeen) fiancé calls off their wedding the night before; Noks (Tumi Morake) and Lu (Minnie Dlamini) persuade a devastated Kat to turn her honeymoon in Zanzibar, into a girlfriend’s getaway.

What was meant to be a holiday away from their problems, soon turns to a holiday into their problems.

The film was written and directed by Bianca Isaac and produced by Gregory Mthanji.

It will be released in cinemas on 31 March 2023.

