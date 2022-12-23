Sakeliga heads to court over Eskom load reduction policy

Sakeliga’s position is that while the legislation provides for a form of load reduction, this cannot manifest as 'a complete cessation of electricity supply'.

JOHANNESBURG - Business group Sakeliga said that it's taking Eskom to court in an effort to bring an end to load reduction.

Load reduction - as opposed to load shedding - is when power is cut in neighbourhoods that have illegal connections.

The illegal connections cause overloads and damage to infrastructure.

But Sakeliga said that for more than a year now Eskom had terminated the power supply of direct users on certain feeder lines in what it called an “attempt to curb illegal usage and to collect debts”.

In the process, paying end-users - often businesses and farms - were also targeted, it said.

Sakeliga’s position is that while the legislation provides for a form of load reduction, this cannot manifest as “a complete cessation of electricity supply”.

It said load reduction could not be used as a debt collection mechanism.

Sakeliga said that on top of the instability and increased costs already occasioned by load shedding, those on targeted supply lines, who dutifully settle their electricity bills every month, are now being “punished” further.

And it said with this litigation, it hoped to bring many businesses and households interim relief.

In the court papers, Sakeliga - together with various other organisations - wants the court to declare Eskom’s load reduction policy unlawful and set it aside.