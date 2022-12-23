Saartjie Baartman shelter for GBV survivors experiences funding shortfall

The centre, which provides shelter to women and children who are survivors of abuse, is one of 20 facilities that form part of the Western Cape Women's shelter movement.

CAPE TOWN - The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children said it expected a big spike in the number of women seeking shelter over the holidays.

Fourteen of them do not have enough money to keep their doors open in the new year. This does not bode well for a country with high levels of gender-based violence.

Centre director Bernadine Bachar said there are many reasons why vulnerable women and children need their help.

"That's generally down to factors like the use of alcohol, abuse of alcohol, as well as the fact that children are no longer in schools and women might now feel that they can move into a shelter," she said.

But Bachar said as more families looked to them for help, funds were drying up.

"The Saartjie Baartman centre is mostly funded by the Department of Social Development, as is most of the shelters in the country, and that funding amounts to about 30% of what we need to keep our doors open," said Bachar.

"The deficit at the centre every month is R500,000."

Bacher has appealed to corporates to open their chequebooks, as the government insists it does not have the money to fully fund shelters.